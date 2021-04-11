Surat BJP distributes 1,000 free Remdesivir jabs

State health minister Kumar Kanani (in black mask), BJP MP Darshana Jardosh, and Surat city BJP secretary Kishor Bindal hand over Remdesivir injection to a man at party's office in Surat. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek)

A total of 900 Remdesivir injections were distributed from the BJP office in Surat on Saturday. Similarly, 100 injections of the anti-viral were administered from Navsari BJP office the same day to relatives of needy Covid patients.

Harilal Yadav, a resident of Pandesara Balajinagar, working in a textile factory in Pandesara GIDC, had been struggling to get the Remdesivir injection for his wife Ramadevi Yadav, who has been under treatment of Covid at Keyur hospital in Pandesara.

“I have a limited income and used my savings for the treatment of my wife at Keyur hospital. The hospital authorities had given me prescription to get Remdesivir injections. I tried but could not get it. I talked to our ward no. 30 councillor Banshu Yadav, who took me to Surat city BJP office and I showed the hospital treatment file, my wife’s Aadhaar card copy, RT-PCR test report, Remdesivir injection prescription and treatment file, which I showed and got it (injection). I requested BJP leaers that I need two more, as the doctor had mentioned in the prescription. They told me to come tomorrow (Sunday),” Yadav, who hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, said.

On Friday, state BJP president C R Paatil had announced, the Surat BJP had made arrangements of 5,000 such injections and those who are in need should personally visit the Surat BJP office with patients medical treatment documents, Aadhaar card and doctors’ prescription for Remdesivir injections.

Surat city BJP president Niranjan Janjmera said, “We will get 1,000 such injections daily for the next five days. Today, we got the first consignment, of which 100 were sent to the Navsari BJP office. We distributed 900 such injections from the Surat city BJP office. The beneficiaries were not only from Surat city but from districts such as Tapi, Dangs, Valsad and Navsari.”

Textile trader Bharat Arora (48), and his wife Jyoti Arora (45), both residents of Althan area who were undergoing treatment for Covid for the past two days, had been struggling to source the Remdisivir injections.

Their son Chirag Arora (21), said, “Doctors told us to make arrangements for Remdesivir injections. I enquired with several people, including our relatives, but there was little hope for getting such injections. On Saturday morning, I read newspaper reports about the state BJP’s initiative. I reached the BJP office and showed the documents of both the patients and got two injections. I have to manage three more such injections for each. We are hopeful that we will get it from the Surat city BJP office, as they told us that such distribution will be done for five days.”

Suresh Vasoya, a diamond polisher and resident of Mota Varachha in Surat city, was also seen standing in the queue to get the injection, on Saturday afternoon. His elder brother Rajesh Vasoya (40) is under treatment for Covid.

Suresh Vasoya said, “My brother has been admitted to a hospital since the past two days and doctors had prescribed me Remdesivir injection. I made all possible efforts but to no avail. I took a day’s leave and reached the Surat city BJP office to try. After an hour, my number turned up and after checking the documents, I got a token and later the injection.”