Surat-based diamond merchant gifts Rs 3 crore worth luxury SUVs to employees

In yet another magnanimous gesture by Surat-based diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, three senior employees of his company, Hare Krishna Exporters, were each presented with a Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs 1 crore.

Nilesh Jada (40), Mukesh Chandpara (38) and Mahesh Chandpara (43) had completed 25 years at the company after joining as diamond cutters in their teens. They are presently in senior-level position and head critical departments which oversee cleaving and manufacturing.

“These three had joined us when they were just around 13 or 15 years old. They started with learning to cut diamonds and polish it and now they are not only experts but most senior and one of the most trusted people of our company,” Dholakia was quoted as saying by a news daily.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel handed over the keys to the Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d SUVs to the employees.

Two years back, the billionaire merchant had presented over a thousand cars and 400 flats as Diwali bonus to his employees. The diamond merchant had selected 1,716 employees as best performers of the year and houses were presented to the employees who already owned a car and four-wheelers were given to those who did not have one.

Similarly, in 2015, Dholakia had presented 491 cars and 200 flats to its staffers and a year before that, the company had spent Rs. 50 crore on performance incentives.

The company reportedly makes an annual turnover of Rs. 6,000 crore and employs over 5,500 people.

