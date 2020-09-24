Surat: Banned drugs worth Rs 1.33 crore seized

Officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called in who confirmed that the substance was the banned MD. (Representational)

The Surat Crime Branch has arrested three persons and seized 1,334.30 grams of banned Mephedrone drugs (MD) worth Rs 1.33 crore from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch sleuths on Tuesday intercepted a car on Surat Dumas road and found 1,011.82 grams of banned MD drugs worth Rs 1.01 crore from it. Officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called in who confirmed that the substance was the banned MD.

The driver of the car, identified as Salman Javeri, a resident of Adajan Patia in Surat city, was detained. During interrogation, Javeri informed police about another gang member, Sanket Aslaliya, a resident of Amroli, who was later detained from a shop in Sayona Plaza on Puna Simada road in Surat. Police recovered 304.98 grams of banned MD worth Rs. 30.49 lakh from his possession.

Another team of the crime branch intercepted another car on Ashwani Kumar road late on Tuesday and recovered 17.5 grams of MD worth Rs 1.75 lakh. Police detained the car driver, Vinay alias Bunty Kishor Patel, a resident of Bhavani circle in Varachha.

Surat Crime Branch ACP RR Sarvaiya said, “We have detained three persons and booked them under NDPS Act sections 8 (C), 22 (c) and 29. We have carried out Covid-19 test of the accused and once they test negative, we will arrest them and produce before the court to seek police remand. Salman Javeri has criminal history as he was arrested in Umra police in a house break in case in 2019. ”

Surat Police Commissioner Ajaykumar Tomar said, “Sanket and Salman were selling the banned MD drugs in the city… we have got one more name, Adil, who is absconding…” He appealed to NGOs to come forward and create awareness about drugs and prevent youths from getting addicted. Crime branch sources said that Sanket and Salman were working as drug peddlers. They were getting drugs from a factory at Kadodara in Surat district.

On the details that Sanket shared, Surat police carried out raids in two rooms on the top floor of a textile factory in Kadodara GIDC and seized chemical substances where MD was made and processed. Surat Crime Cranch DCP Rahul Patel said, “Sanket took the rooms on rent before the lockdown… we suspect the involvement of others and will trace them.”

