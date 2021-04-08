Surat bakery owner surrenders before police in ‘hit-and-run’ case

The police were on the lookout of Atul Vekariya, and carried out search operations at his relatives’ place and also maintained watch at his house in Surat city.

The owner of Atul Bakery in Surat, Atul Vekariya, surrendered before Surat police Wednesday in connection with an alleged hit-and-run case.

Vekariya who was out on bail, was absconding after sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and drunken driving were charged against him.

Vekariya allegedly had knocked down one Urvashi Chaudhary (29) with his SUV near J H Ambani School in Umra area on March 26 night. The woman was declared dead on arrival by a local hospital. Vekariya, who tried to escape from the spot, was caught by local people.

Umra police had registered an offence under IPC sections 279, 337, 338, 304(a) against the accused,and later he was released on bail.

A medical examination later found Vekariya was inebriated. On the basis of medical examination report and primary investigation, Umra police had added IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Motor Vehicle Act Section 185 (driving by a drunken person) against the bakery owner after taking approval from Surat district court.

The police were on the lookout of Atul Vekariya, and carried out search operations at his relatives’ place and also maintained watch at his house in Surat city.

On Wednesday afternoon, Atul Vekariya, reached Umra police station and surrendered himself. The police carried out Rapid Antigen Test on him at New Civil Hospital and he was found positive. Later RT-PCR test was also conducted on him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vidhi Chaudhary said, “After the RT-PCR test report comes, we will arrest him if he is found negative. If the report is positive, we will wait till he gets fully treated. He will be under police observation during the treatment. ”