Surat APMC to be closed till April 14 after a near-stampede situation

The authorities have decided to keep the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Surat closed till April 14 after a near-stampede situation ensued at the yard on Puna-Kadodara road Saturday evening as thousands of people thronged the place for passes to sell vegetables, in violation of social distancing norms during lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19. Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The decision to close the yard was taken on Sunday, at a meeting between Surat District Collector Dr Dhaval Patel, APMC chairman Raman Jani and Surat Commissioner of Police RB Brahmbhatt. Though APMC chairman opposed the decision, the market had to be closed down to comply with the lockdown. The market caters to around 10,000 farmers from districts, including Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi.

To ensure strict lockdown, Brahmbhatt also issued a notification on Sunday prohibiting people, except healthcare professionals, chemists, municipal officials, media persons, district collectors’ staff, fair price shop owners and fire department officials, from coming out on the streets.

According to sources, for the past few days, a large number of hawkers and vegetable vendors have been visiting the APMC market in Surat to purchase vegetables from traders. Crowds began to swell when even those who are not regular buyers started visiting the market.

On learning about the situation, Collector Patel met the APMC authorities, including its chairman, and directed them not to allow non-hawkers. It was decided that traders can identify the hawkers who are regular visitors to the market and passes would be issued to them. On Friday, around 1,000 passes were issued to the hawkers by District Registrar Kamlesh Patel, with the help of traders. The APMC later requested the District Collector to issue 3,000 more passes as many hawkers were left out, following which the District Registrar started issuing the same.

As the news spread about APMC distributing more passes, around 5,000 people gathered at the main gate of its market in Puna-Kadodara area in the evening. People entered the yard and demanded opening of the APMC market building gate, which was locked. Trucks carrying vegetables and grains were heading inside.

As the security guards did not open the gates, people tried to use force to open the gate. Police was called in who warned the crowd to disperse themselves. When the people didn’t heed, police resorted to lathicharge, according to sources.

On Sunday afternoon, Collector Patel called another meeting with Police Commissioner Brahmbhatt and Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, along with APMC authorities where it was decided that the APMC yard would have to be kept closed. The decision was accepted by municipal commissioner and police commissioner but the APMC authorities opposed it keeping in mind the large number of farmers, traders and hawkers and citizens.

Talking to the Indian Express, Dhaval Patel said, “We have found that the APMC authorities failed to enforce social distancing norms in the market yard. So we have decided to shut down the market till April 14. We have come to know that due to the lockdown, many people who were non-hawkers were crowding the market to purchase vegetables and selling them in their areas to earn money. We are not against the hawkers, traders or farmers but the APMC authorities has not done the distribution of passes properly.”

APMC chairman Jani said, “We have told the authorities not to shut down the market as over 10,000 farmers of Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and also from different bodering districts in Maharashtra come to APMC to sell their agricultural produce… Thousands of people will face loss of livelihood. The produce will be damaged if not sold on time. We tried to convince the authorities but they did not listen to us.”

“People started gathering at the main gate of APMC market… Police should have acted early when around 100 people assembled. Slowly people gathered and it reached around 5,000 when things turned difficult,” he added.

Surat Municipal Commis-sioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “We all are working to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city… On Saturday evening, large number of people gathered to get the pass on the main gate of the APMC, which resulted in lathicharge. We support the decision of shutting down the market till April 14. We are also looking at options to keep the supply chain active.”

