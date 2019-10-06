Surat APMC team meets CM Vijay Rupani to request land for grain market yard

Wholesale grain merchants of Surat have requested Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to allot land on the city’s outskirts to develop a grain market yard, where foodgrains can be stocked by wholesalers before transportation.

Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) chairman Raman Jani (Patel) and vice-chairman Sandeep Desai, along with Wholesale Grain Merchants Association president Javeribhai Jain and vice-president Vijay Gajera recently met chief minister Rupani in this regard.

About 150 trucks from other states come to Surat daily to deliver grains, and as there is no particular grain market yard, it causes a traffic jam. This is a long-standing problem that the city of 60 lakh residents has been facing.

Gujarat has around 214 APMCs in various talukas, and most of them have separate grain market yards, where the grains are stocked by wholesalers.

Surat also has APMC market, termed the largest in the state but it has no grain market yard.

In their representation to the chief minister, the APMC delegates explained that the 150 trucks entering Surat city to reach the various godowns of the wholesale grain merchants within city limits get stuck in traffic jams. The delegates added that if land is allotted on the outskirts of the city to develop a market yard, wholesalers can stock their grains there and, when needed, can bring stock into the city in small tempos, rather than in large trucks that cause jams.

“We have explained the clear picture to the cm and he also discussed this issue with Ramanbhai Jani, assuring us that the government would look into the issue and sort it out,” Wholesale Grain Merchant Association President Javeribhai Jain said. “If the market is made on the city outskirts, it would be easy for the 350 grain wholesalers in Surat city and they will benefit. It has been our long-pending demand. This is the first time we have made a representation to the CM and hope for a positive outcome.”