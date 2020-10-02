Surat: Advocates’ body wants CBI probe into Hathras case

Members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) stage a demonstration in Ahmedabad against the Hathras rape case. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Surat District Lady Advocate Active Committee Members (SDLAACM) has handed over a memorandum to Surat district collector, on Thursday, seeking CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman by four upper caste men in UP’s Hathras, and her death.

The advocates’ body also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take actions against UP government and police, and that the case should be heard in a fast track court, and the accused be hanged to death.

The woman died at 6.55 am on Tuesday at Safdarjung Hospital, where she had been shifted from Aligarh on Monday night as her condition had deteriorated.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take actions against the present UP government, who is saving the accused in the rape case. The investigations should be immediately handed over to CBI from UP police so that free and fair investigation can be done… This case should be heard in a fast track court. The accused should be given capital punishment…,” the memorandum stated.

