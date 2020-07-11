Surat: 63-yr-old man ‘kills self’ after testing positive for Covid

The Surat Railway police reached Udhna Railway station on Friday morning, after receiving information that a person had jumped in front of a speeding train. (Representational) The Surat Railway police reached Udhna Railway station on Friday morning, after receiving information that a person had jumped in front of a speeding train. (Representational)

A 63-year-old retired diamond trader in Surat, who had tested positive for Covid-19, allegedly killed himself by jumping in front of a train at Udhna Railway station on Friday. The 63-year-old man had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. A purported suicide note was also recovered which said that he was taking the extreme step because he had tested positive for the disease.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) officers found the body from the railway track and recovered a suicide note from his pocket. The police officers called up on a number mentioned in the suicide note and intimated his relatives.

In the purported suicide note, written in Gujarati, the deceased had identified himself as Kumarpad Shah, a resident of Nanpura area in Surat, who was earlier doing diamond trading business at Mahidharpura, and is presently retired. In the note, it was also mentioned that the reason behind him taking the extreme step was he had tested Covid-19 positive.

The relatives of Shah identified the body. The body was taken to the New Civil Hospital for post-mortem and was later cremated by NGO Ekta trust volunteers.

The Railway police lodged a case of accidental death and has started a probe into the matter.

Surat Railway Police Inspector Jashwantsinh Vaghela said, “After primary investigation, we came to know that Shah was having cough, cold and fever and he was taking treatment from a private doctor at Vesu. As he was not recovering, the private doctor advised him to take a Covid-19 test. The report came on Thursday evening and he was tested positive. Since then he was under trauma. The test was conducted from a private lab. He slept early in the night on Thursday and woke up early on Friday morning and reached Udhna Railway station on his scooter and jumped in front of Rajdhani Express train.”

“The deceased is survived by his wife and a son who is also into the diamond trading activity. The son stays in a separate flat with his family,” the officer added.

Sources in Surat Municipal Corporation health department said that on Friday a total of 202 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the SMC limits with three patients succumbing to the infection. The total positive cases has crossed 6,700 while the death toll has reached 267.

