Surat: 50 trainee women cops develop fever, headache after vaccination

As many as 50 trainee women police constables in Surat who were administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine during the last three days from January 31, developed body ache, headache, mild fever, and cough, civic officials said. They were admitted to hospital, kept under observation and later discharged.

The hospital authorities said that such complications were normal and they have been advised to take rest.

From January 31 onwards, the Surat Municipal Corporation had started providing vaccine to the frontline workers, including police personnel, revenue and disaster management officers. These frontline workers were given vaccination at 80 session sites in 41centres across Surat city. Health workers are also being vaccinated along with them.

The New Civil Hospital authorities said on January 31 evening, 20 trainee women police constables who had suffered complications like body ache and headache, coughing and mild fever were admitted to the hospital and after providing medication they were kept under observation for 24 hours in the hospital and were discharged on February 1.

Similarly on February 1 evening, five women constables who were vaccinated, were admitted to the hospital with the same complications and they were also discharged after treatment.

On Tuesday, a total of 25 trainee women police constables were admitted to the hospital and they were discharged while only three of them were kept under observation.

Covid-19 nodal officer at New Civil Hospital Amit Gamit said that such complications are “normal”.

“We have seen certain complications among the trainee women police constables and we have given them treatment. Such complications are normal, there is nothing to worry. We have advised them to take rest,” he said.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “We have came to know that some of the trainee women constables had developed complications, after the vaccination drive… It is normal to have mild fever, body ache or headache after vaccination. If any of the police constables has any health-related issues after taking the vaccine, they can take off to rest after informing senior officials.”