Surat: 5-year-old boy killed after being hit by car

A five-year-old child, son of a construction labourer, died Tuesday after he was allegedly hit by a car in Navsari, police said. Police have arrested the doctor, who was driving the vehicle, in the connection with the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, Amit Dawar and his wife Leela, both residents of Vejalpur area in Navsari and natives of Madhya Pradesh, were working at a constructing site at Veerbhadra complex, near Navsari Railway station and their son Anshuman was playing at the underground parking area nearby, police said.

Dr Pritesh Patel, who runs Neocare hospital in Jalalpore, was returning to his house at Veerbhadra complex when his car hit the child.

“It was dark inside the parking area and the doctor apparently did not see the child,” Navsari police sub-inspector N D Chaudhary said.

Dr Pritesh and the child’s parents took him to Orange hospital in Navsari, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Later, Davar lodged a complaint with Navsari town police station against Dr Patel which registered an offence under relevant IPC sections 279 and 304(a) and the Motor Vehicle Act. The doctor was later arrested.