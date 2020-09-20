Surat: 33 diamond polishers test positive for Covid in Katargam

For the Katargam zone of the SMC, RAT samples from 14 diamond firms were submitted at 10 laboratories and 33 diamond polishers tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday. (Representational)

Thirty-three diamond polishers in Katargam area of Surat tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials said. Other labourers working with those who tested positive have been home quarantined, officials added.

As per standard operating procedure (SOP), the SMC had instructed diamond factories in Surat to carry out Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) of diamond polishers working at their firms and instructed the owners to bear the cost of the same. The SMC had also provided a list of private laboratories where the RATs should be conducted.

For the Katargam zone of the SMC, RAT samples from 14 diamond firms were submitted at 10 laboratories and 33 diamond polishers tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

SMC Katargam zone Executive engineer RM Gamit said, “We have taken stern action against 13 such firms in Katargam area where incidences of single, double and more than three cases were reported. While some firms have been partially shut, a few were closed completely. Other diamond polishers working in the same firms have been home quarantined.”

Diamond factories where over three coronavirus cases were reported include Virani Diamonds (four positive cases), Tina Enterprise, (four) and two units of Rijiya Brothers (six each). Meanwhile, firms where only a single case or two cases were reported include Kishor Diamonds, Neelkanth Diamonds, S.Jogani Exports, RB Gems, Chintan Impex, Sunrays Diamonds, Baguliya Impex, Verni Impex and Verniraj Impex.

“Many firms are still carrying out RATs and if more diamond polishers test positive in the coming days, we will take action accordingly,” Gamit further said.

