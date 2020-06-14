Surat: 3 more diamond units quarantined, three hospitals penalised

The officials will carry out quarantine process of the hall of his workplace. (File) The officials will carry out quarantine process of the hall of his workplace. (File)

The Surat Municipal Corporation officials carried out checking in three diamond units and three hospitals in Katargam area on Saturday and found that the Covid-19 guidelines were not followed by them. The officials also penalised lorry owners and shop owners in Katargam zone for not maintaining social distancing and not wearing masks.

Since the last three days, officials had found that 23 diamond polishers tested positive for Covid-19 in the area and the had sanitised and shut workstations on specific floors of eight major diamond units on Friday.

On Saturday, one more diamond polisher working in Gopinath Gems at Katargam, had been tested positive.

The officials will carry out quarantine process of the hall of his workplace.

The officials carried out checkings in various diamond units in Katargam area and recovered Rs 11,000 from three diamond units and quarantined entire room where diamond polishers were working. These units are Kampu Gems, Paladiya Brothers & Company, Kunwarji Patel Diamond unit. From Kampu Gems, three diamond polishers were quarantined while from Paladiya diamond factory 15 diamond polishers were quarantined, and from Kunwarji diamond unit, 15 diamond polishers were quarantined. “All these diamond polishers had been home quarantined for 14 days, and surveillance are kept on them,” said R M Gamit, Executive Engineer of Katargam Zone of SMC.

The officials had found that social distancing norms were not followed and patients were not wearing masks in three hospitals and a medical store identified as Kamlaba Hospital, Life and Care Hospital, Puja Hospital, Vihana Medical store and have recovered penalty amount from them.

Apart from this, the officials had also had recovered penalty amount of Rs 35,800 from the vegetable markets at Singhanpore and Kosad, for not putting mask and not maintaining social distancing. A total of Rs 49,000 was recovered as penalty amount from the hospitals, diamond units and vegetable markets at Katargam area.

“We will continue our drive to carry out surprise checkings at the hospitals, diamond units in coming days,” Gamit added.

