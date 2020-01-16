Surat: 11-yr-old boy suffers head injuries after leopard attacks him

A leopard emerged from darkness and attacked Ronak from behind, catching hold of his head. (Representational Image) A leopard emerged from darkness and attacked Ronak from behind, catching hold of his head. (Representational Image)

In yet another incident of leopard attack, a minor boy sustained head injuries in Mandvi taluka of Surat district and was admitted to hospital in Areth village.

According to sources, the incident took place Tuesday night when the boy, Ronak Chaudhary (11), was sitting outside the house near a fireplace along with his family members when power supply was disrupted in the village. A leopard emerged from darkness and attacked Ronak from behind, catching hold of his head. Ronak’s father spotted the leopard and shouted for help.

The family members along with other villagers chased the leopard away and took the boy to hospital.

Ronak received 20 stitches and was out of danger, his family said. Forest officials have put up a cage in Vadesiya village to catch the leopard.

Surat forest officials claimed that the leopard might have come to the village in search of food. A five-year-old female leopard was caught with the help of radiotracking in Kalibel village, while hunt was on for two more leopards suspected to be roaming around in Areth and neighbouring villages, they said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Punit Nayyar said, “We have caught one female leopard and are searching for two others suspected to be hiding in the sugarcane fields of Areth and nearby villages. We have laid 20 cages and night vision cameras to track the animals. The Sasan Gir forest department team who have expertise in tracking the leopards have also been roped in.”

Three incidents of leopard attacks on minors have been reported from several villages in Mandvi taluka this year so far.

A four-year-old girl died in Patal village, while two other children survived the attack with minor injuries.

