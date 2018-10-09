Follow Us:
Haryana BJP leader who announced Rs 10 crore reward for beheading Deepika Padukone back in party

The Senior BJP leader had quit from his post of BJP's chief media coordinator, Haryana, in November 2017 after a show cause notice was issued for his controversial remarks during the Padmavat protest.

Suraj Pal Amu wants to slap Farooq Abdullah at Lal Chowk Haryana former BJP’s chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party rejected the resignation of controversial party leader Suraj Pal Amu, who was in the news for announcing a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading actor Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali before the release of Bollywood film ‘Padmavat’.

“It’s like coming back to my home,” Amu told news agency ANI on Monday.

“I had resigned from different posts of Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana Unit many months back and today Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has rejected it. For about 29-30 years I have been at different posts in the party and its student wing. These were very tough 8 months for me to stay away from the party, however, I kept working in different social organisations. It is like a homecoming for me,”  he added.

Amu, who heads Karni Sena, had quit from his post of party chief media coordinator, Haryana, in November 2017, after the state BJP chief Subhash Barala issued him a show cause notice for his controversial remarks during the Padmavat protest.

He had been arrested and released on bail earlier in January by Gurugram Police on charges of breaching peace prior to the film’s release. Karni Sena and several fringe outfits had protested against the film’s release, alleging that the film showed Rajput queen Padmini in poor light.

