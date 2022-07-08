Rahul Gandhi’s doctored video: No coercive action against Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan, orders Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Friday granted relief to Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Multiple FIR’s against Zee news anchor Rohit Ranjan in connection with news on Rahul Gandhi in a TV show on July 1: SC issues notice to centre through AG office on Ranjan plea, directs authorities not to take coercive steps against him or take him into custody @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) July 8, 2022

The court directed the authorities not to take coercive steps against Ranjan or take him into custody.

On Tuesday, a police team from Chhattisgarh reached Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad town to arrest the anchor from his home but he was instead arrested by the Noida police who released him on bail later on Tuesday night.

The FIR in Raipur was lodged under IPC sections, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 467 (forgery), 469 (forgery to harm reputation), 504 (intentional insult).

Ranjan had approached the top court seeking urgent hearing on his plea seeking protection from coercive action for the alleged offence. A day after the video was aired, Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan had apologised for mistakenly playing Rahul Gandhi’s statement out of context by linking it with the Udaipur murder case. Ranjan had anchored the show where a misleading video of Rahul Gandhi, linking his comments on an SFI attack at his office in Wayanad to the killing of a tailor in Udaipur over remarks on the Prophet, was aired on July 1.