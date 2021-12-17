‘Typical yellow journalism’: SC declines to grant relief to journalist

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to grant any relief to a journalist convicted and sentenced for publishing defamatory material against a lawyer stating that it was a case of “typical yellow journalism.”

“It (order) is very liberal. It’s only one month…He deserves more,” said Chief Justice NV Ramana, heading a three-judge bench, adding “this kind of journalism, we do not agree…We need to protect lawyers too.”

“You use this kind of language and claim to be a journalist..This is typical yellow journalism,” added Justice Surya Kant.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hima Kohli, was hearing an appeal challenging the Karnataka High Court upholding the conviction of the appellant, Editor, Printer and Publisher of Kannada weekly newspaper ‘Tunga Varthe’. The HC however reduced his sentence to one month simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 50,000.

The bench rejected the argument of the appellant’s counsel that his actions would fall within the exception to Section 501 as the publication was made in good faith.