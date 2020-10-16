Supreme Court: Woman has right of residence in ‘shared household’ of in-laws

The ruling came on a plea by a Delhi resident against an order of the Delhi High Court setting aside a trial court decision allowing his plea to evict his daughter-in-law from the first floor of his property in New Friends Colony. (File)

“The progress of any society depends on its ability to protect and promote the rights of its women,” the Supreme Court said on Thursday while ruling that a woman is entitled to claim right to residence in a “shared household” where she has been living with her husband even if the said premises belongs to his relatives.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah overruled a 2006 judgment of the court and said “In event, the shared household belongs to any relative of the husband with whom in a domestic relationship the woman has lived, the conditions mentioned in Section 2(s) (of The Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act, 2005) are satisfied and the said house will become a shared household”.

The ruling came on a plea by a Delhi resident against an order of the Delhi High Court setting aside a trial court decision allowing his plea to evict his daughter-in-law from the first floor of his property in New Friends Colony.

After the marriage between the woman and the appellant’s son turned sour in 2004, the man moved to the ground floor. Subsequently, he filed a divorce suit and she filed a case under the Domestic Violence Act against the husband and his parents.

Ruling in favour of the woman, the SC dwelt on the rights of women and the circumstances leading to the passing of the 2005 Act, which it said “is a milestone for protection of women in this country”.

Explained Eviction ‘depends on facts of case’ The SC Thursday said a suit for eviction of the woman from household would be maintainable before a competent court, but this would depend on the facts of each case. One most common example for eviction and exclusion may be when the aggrieved person is provided same level of alternate accommodation or payment of rent… It depends on facts of each case…,” the judgment said.

“The right of occupation of matrimonial home, which was not so far part of the statutory law in India, came to be included in Act, 2005,” it said and pointed out that such a right exists in the UK.

In its 2006 judgment in SR Batra Vs Taruna Batra, a two-judge bench of the court had disallowed the woman involved from claiming any right to live in the said house since it belonged to the mother-in-law of the respondent and not her husband.

Thursday’s judgment, however, said this is not the correct law. “We are of the view that this court in SR Batra Vs. Taruna Batra although noticed the definition of shared household as given in Section 2(s) but did not advert to different parts of the definition which makes it clear that for a shared household there is no such requirement that the house may be owned singly or jointly by the husband or taken on rent by the husband…”, the court said.

