Privacy policy case: SC asks WhatsApp to publicise undertaking to govt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked WhatApp to give wide publicity to its undertaking to the Centre that it will not limit functionality of the app for users in India who do not agree to its revised privacy policy until the government firms up a data protection law.

In an interim direction, a five-judge Constitution bench asked the messaging platform to do this through full-page advertisements in five national dailies on two occasions. The ads will state what the app said in the undertaking given to the Centre by a letter dated May 22, 2021.

The court was hearing petitions challenging WhatsApp’s agreement with Facebook, after the latter purchased it, to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users. The petitioners contended that this would amount to violation of their right to privacy and free speech.

The bench presided by Justice K M Joseph, and also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, recorded the stand taken in the letter as well as the submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented WhatsApp, that the platform will abide by terms of the letter until the next date of hearing.

The court fixed April 11 to hear it next.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani asked whether it would not be appropriate to wait until Parliament decides on the question of data protection. But the bench said although this was said even earlier, nothing much had happened since.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said his instruction was that subject to the Bill getting approval from Cabinet, it may be introduced in the second half of the ongoing Budget session.

Sibal pointed out that the Bill, after introduction, may go to consultative committees, and that this may take another two or three months. This would mean the law would be in place by around July, he said.

Although the bench initially appeared inclined to go ahead with the hearing, it subsequently decided to defer that, given the submission that the Bill may be soon introduced and also that arguments in the matter are likely to take time.