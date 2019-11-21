Supreme Court: Victim’s lawyer can’t question witnesses directly

Lawyer engaged by the victim in a criminal trial may route questions he or she may have for witnesses through the public prosecutor or the judge, but cannot ask such questions to the witnesses directly, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

Advertising

A bench of Justices M M Shantanagoudar and Deepak Gupta said this would ensure primacy of the public prosecutor in a trial and also avoid inconsistencies in the case advanced by the public prosecutor and the victim’s counsel.

“If the victim’s counsel feels a certain aspect has gone unaddressed in the examination of witnesses or arguments advanced by the public prosecutor, he may route any questions or points through the public prosecutor himself,” the bench said.

It said, “even if there is a situation where the public prosecutor fails to highlight some issue of importance despite it having been suggested by the victim’s counsel, the victim’s counsel may still not be given the unbridled mantle of making oral arguments or examining witnesses”, as he or she “still has a recourse by channelling…questions or arguments through the judge…”

Advertising

The bench upheld an order of Calcutta High Court, which had agreed with a trial court’s decision to dismiss an application filed by the wife of a man who was allegedly murdered. The woman had sought permission for her counsel to cross-question witnesses after the public prosecutor had examined them.

Allowing a victim’s counsel to make oral arguments and cross-examine witnesses “goes beyond mere assistive role”, the bench ruled. It said “permitting such a free hand would go against the scheme envisaged under CrPC”, which accords primacy to the public prosecutor in conducting a trial.