Supreme Court verdict today on pleas against J&K curbs

The Supreme Court will Friday deliver its judgement on petitions challenging the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of amendments made to Article 370 of the Constitution.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai had reserved its decision in the matter on November 27, 2019.

The court will decide petitions, including those by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin.

The Centre had justified the restrictions citing national security and said that these were temporary measures in view of the prevailing situation in the region which was facing the brunt of cross-border terror.

The petitioners said that the restrictions had thrown life out of gear in the region and affected all sections of people, including farmers and daily wagers. They also questioned the curbs on internet and mobile communication and said this had a crippling effect on the lives of people.

The Centre had argued that not a single person was killed after the August 5 decision due to the steps taken by the government. It said that for many years, terrorists had been entering from across the border and civilians were being held captive by local militants and separatist organisations. It said it would have been “foolish” on part of the government to not take preventive steps.

