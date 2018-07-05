Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on plea challenging roster practice of case allocation

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had on April 27 reserved its verdict on the petition, which was opposed by Attorney General K K Venugopal. (Express Photo Amit Mehra) A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had on April 27 reserved its verdict on the petition, which was opposed by Attorney General K K Venugopal. (Express Photo Amit Mehra)

The Supreme Court on Friday is set to pronounce its judgment on the roster practice of allocation of cases in the top court by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), reported PTI.

On April 27, a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had reserved its verdict on Bhushan’s PIL, filed by former law minister Shanti Bhushan.

Opposing the petition, Attorney General K K Venugopal had asserted that roster and allocation of cases had to be done by the CJI and that involvement of judges in deciding on allocation of cases might lead to “chaos”.

Bhushan in his Public Interest Litigation had alleged that “master of roster” cannot be an “unguided and unbridled” discretionary power, exercised arbitrarily by the CJI by hand-picking the benches of select judges or by assigning cases to particular judges, as reported by PTI.

Early this year, four senior-most judges of the apex court, Justices J Chelameswar (since retired), Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph held a press conference claiming that the situation in the Supreme Court was “not in order” and many “less than desirable” things had taken place.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave and advocate Prashant Bhushan had appeared for Shanti Bhushan and had questioned the manner in which some “sensitive cases” were allocated to particular benches in the top court contravening the rules.

Dave had said the PIL raised substantial questions about the interpretation of the Constitution based on the principle that the law is above all. He further said that the allocation of cases in several instances happened contrary to protocol set by the court.

