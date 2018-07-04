Delhi CM vs L-G reaction LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal welcomes SC verdict, says ‘big victory for democracy’

Putting an end to the power tussle in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Lieutenant Governor cannot act independently and must take the advise of the Council of Ministers. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party which had challenged the Delhi High Court’s order holding the LG as the administrative head, hailed the apex court’s verdict, saying, “A big victory for the people of Delhi…a big victory for democracy…”
The five-judge bench headed by CJI Misra said that the L-G cannot act as an obstructionist and can refer issues to the President only in exceptional matters and not as a general rule.
BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari took a jibe against Arvind Kejriwal saying that he can longer rule in anarchy. "Start following the constitution and work for the betterment of Delhiites," he wrote on Twitter.
BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli also slammed AAP for terming SC verdict as a "victory" for their party. Adding that the main demand if statehood has been rejected by the Centre, Kohli said, "Don't understand how Delhi govt is claiming this to be a victory? Their main plank was that this is a state whereas Court has unequivocally said its not a state. They said they had exclusive executive control that was rejected too. This is a UT, Centre has a role to play."
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said that the verdict has showed that the country ill run on people's vote and not on whims and fancies of few. "The judiciary has strengthened the pillars of democracy," he wrote on Twitter.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a Cabinet meeting today at his residence to discuss projects that "were blocked so far."
Reacting to the verdict, Manish Sisodia added, 'We are reading the judgment but the SC has said that people of Delhi are supreme, power can't be with one person and needs to be with the people of Delhi.' The 'operative part', he said was that the apex court had clarified that there were only three reserved subjects: police, public order and land. 'There are no other reserved subjects. The Central government had made Services a reserved subject as well,' he said.
Former chief minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit said that the unique nature of Delhi makes it necessary for state government and LG to work together. She, however, added that no conflict between the parties had taken place when the Congress was in power for 15 years. "I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state,it is a UT. If Delhi Govt&LG don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then," she said, reported ANI.
"It's a good verdict by Supreme Court. LG and Delhi Govt have to work harmoniously, can't always have a confrontation. Daily squabbles are not good for democracy. I welcome the decision," Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General of India said.
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the Supreme Court has made an important decision today, and extended his gratitude to the people of Delhi. "67/3 was a historical decision of the public of Delhi, today the Hon Supreme Court has made another important decision. I thank the public of Delhi for this decision in which the Hon'ble Court has told the public to be the Supreme," he said. "The LG doesn't have the right to do things as per his wish and hinder the projects of Delhi government," he said, adding that AAP's demand for full statehood will continue
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the judgment. "A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...," he wrote on Twitter
