Delhi CM vs L-G reaction LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal welcomes SC verdict, says ‘big victory for democracy’

Delhi CM vs L-G reaction LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi CM vs L-G reaction LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Putting an end to the power tussle in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Lieutenant Governor cannot act independently and must take the advise of the Council of Ministers. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party which had challenged the Delhi High Court’s order holding the LG as the administrative head, hailed the apex court’s verdict, saying, “A big victory for the people of Delhi…a big victory for democracy…”

The five-judge bench headed by CJI Misra said that the L-G cannot act as an obstructionist and can refer issues to the President only in exceptional matters and not as a general rule.

