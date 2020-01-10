Follow Us:
Friday, January 10, 2020
J&K LIVE updates: Supreme Court verdict today on pleas challenging curbs in UT

Jammu and Kashmir restrictions SC judgment: The petitioners argued that the restrictions had thrown life out of gear in the region and affected all sections of people, including farmers and daily wagers.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2020 9:54:18 am
The petitioners have questioned the curbs on internet and mobile communication and said this had a crippling effect on the lives of people.

The Supreme Court will today deliver its verdict on petitions challenging the restrictions imposed in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August last year. The court will decide on petitions including those by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai had reserved its judgment in the matter on November 27, 2019. The petitioners said that the restrictions had thrown life out of gear in the region and affected all sections of people, including farmers and daily wagers. They also questioned the curbs on internet and mobile communication and said this had a crippling effect on the lives of people.

However, the Centre had justified the restrictions citing national security and said that these were temporary measures in view of the prevailing situation in the region which was facing the brunt of cross-border terror. The Centre had argued that not a single person was killed after the August 5 decision due to the steps taken by the government. The government claimed that for many years, terrorists had been entering from across the border and civilians were being held captive by local militants and separatist organisations.

Supreme Court today will deliver its verdict on pleas challenging the curbs in Jammu and Kashmir. Get latest updates here.

    09:54 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    SC verdict on J&K LIVE: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s plea among petitions to be heard today

    Asked about his petition earlier, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “My petition is non-political. It is my personal petition and not on behalf of the Congress party… It is on humanitarian grounds. I have expressed a concern as a citizen of the state and as an MP from the state.” “I tried to visit the state three times but was sent back, twice from Srinagar and once from Jammu. Approximately one third of our people are labourers. They are daily-wage earners… Nobody has paid attention to them. It has been 42 days (since restrictions have been imposed). Do they have food to eat?… nobody has bothered about their plight. So I am raising a humanitarian issue… it is a humanitarian question for the state government, Central government, media and the entire country….”

    09:40 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    SC verdict on J&K LIVE: What do the pleas say?

    The petitioners said that the restrictions had thrown life out of gear in the region and affected all sections of people, including farmers and daily wagers. They also questioned the curbs on internet and mobile communication and said this had a crippling effect on the lives of people.

    09:39 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    SC verdict on J&K LIVE: Who are the petitioners in the case?

    A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai had reserved its decision in the matter on November 27, 2019. The court will decide petitions, including those by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin.

    09:35 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Supreme Court verdict today on pleas challenging curbs in J&K

    The Supreme Court will today deliver its verdict on petitions challenging the restrictions imposed in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August last year. The court will decide on petitions including those by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

    Envoys from 15 countries in Srinagar at the start of a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (Express)

    Five months after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, envoys of 15 countries reached Srinagar on Thursday on a two-day visit to the Union Territory. After a security review briefing by 15 Corps commander Lieutenant General K J S Dhillon, the delegation went to a hotel where they held a series of meetings.

    Sources said the military briefing focused on cross-border terrorism with videos of infiltration. During their meeting with political leaders, there were questions about Article 370 and Article 35 A and release of political detainees, sources said. However, the general sense was to move on and build a peaceful future for J&K, sources said. The envoys had an informal chat with nearly 100 youths. A group of mediapersons also met the envoys and raised the issue of internet restrictions.

    Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh reviewed the law and order situation in south Kashmir and directed officers to augment the security grids in the Valley. He also called for increasing people's participation through interaction with the civil society at different levels.

    The Director General of Police made the remarks at security review meetings during his visit to the twin police districts of Kulgam and Awantipora in south Kashmir. Appreciating JK Police personnel and other security forces for neutralising terrorists, the DGP directed the officers to strengthen the checkpoints and augment the security grids to enhance security for the citizens of the Valley.

