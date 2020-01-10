J&K LIVE updates: Supreme Court verdict today on pleas challenging curbs in UT

The petitioners have questioned the curbs on internet and mobile communication and said this had a crippling effect on the lives of people. The petitioners have questioned the curbs on internet and mobile communication and said this had a crippling effect on the lives of people.

The Supreme Court will today deliver its verdict on petitions challenging the restrictions imposed in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August last year. The court will decide on petitions including those by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai had reserved its judgment in the matter on November 27, 2019. The petitioners said that the restrictions had thrown life out of gear in the region and affected all sections of people, including farmers and daily wagers. They also questioned the curbs on internet and mobile communication and said this had a crippling effect on the lives of people.

However, the Centre had justified the restrictions citing national security and said that these were temporary measures in view of the prevailing situation in the region which was facing the brunt of cross-border terror. The Centre had argued that not a single person was killed after the August 5 decision due to the steps taken by the government. The government claimed that for many years, terrorists had been entering from across the border and civilians were being held captive by local militants and separatist organisations.