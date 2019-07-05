Supreme Court verdict in Haren Pandya murder case today

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Friday on petitions challenging the acquittal of 12 accused in the March 2003 murder of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran has reserved its order on an appeal filed by the CBI on January 31 this year against a Gujarat High Court order dated August 29, 2011 which acquitted the accused and slammed the investigating agency for a “botched-up”probe.

The court will also deliver its judgment on a plea by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) seeking a fresh, court-monitored probe in the case citing “new pieces of information that have come to light…”

Pandya, who was a minister in the Narendra Modi government, was shot dead on March 26, 2003 in Ahmedabad while he was out on a morning walk.

In 2007, a designated court hearing cases under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002 convicted the 12 accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment.