SC verdict on Delhi CM vs L-G LIVE: L-G cannot act independently, must consult Council of Ministers, says CJI

Ending the tussle for power, the Supreme Court Wednesday is likely to decide who the administrative head of the national capital is — the Delhi chief minister or Lieutenant Governor. The apex court’s judgment comes on a clutch of petitions that challenged the Delhi High Court’s order that held the L-G as supreme. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, is likely to pass its order at 10.30 am.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused L-G Anil Baijal of taking decisions of an elected government and delaying work by sitting on files. The Centre, meanwhile, which appoints the L-G, has contended that “for any Centrally administered territory… and especially Delhi in respect of its unique position… responsibility is on the shoulders of the Union Government”.
The bench had reserved its verdict on December 6, 2017.
CJI Dipak Misra, who is reading out his judgment in the case, says the L-G cannot act independently and must take advice from the Council of Ministers. The Council has to inform the L-G of its decisions. The CJI says both the state and the Union must act in harmony and enjoy a healthy relationship.
Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is reading his judgment. He says the state and Union must be healthy, the two must collaborate and take decisions in consonance of the Constitution. He adds that the L-G has to consult the Council of Ministers and cannot act independently unless written in the Constitution. He reiterated that the LG holds different powers from Governors of other states.
The AAP, on Tuesday, launched its campaign for "full statehood". This is also a demand that has been made by the BJP in the past. In fact, back in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Centre will grant the national capital statehood. With the AAP being elected with a spectacular mandate, the party's demand for statehood could seem logical.
In its counter to the AAP's plea, the Centre said that the Delhi government cannot have the "exclusive" executive powers as it would be against national interests. Referring to the 1989 Balakrishnan committee report, the Centre reflected in the reasons behind why Delhi was not granted full statehood. The Centre had referred to the Constitution, the 1991 Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act and the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules to drive home the point that the President, the union government and the LG had supremacy over city dispensation in administering the national capital.
This is not the first time there has been a tussle for power between the CM and the L-G, who is appointed by the Centre. In fact, even during former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit tenure, whose own party was in power at the Centre, there was a lot of pushing, cajoling, negotiating and persuading to do things.
There is ambiguity in who holds power in the national capital as Delhi, as per Schedule I of the Constitution, is a Union Territory. In Delhi, the elected government has the right to legislate on nearly all subjects. The L-G of Delhi, meanwhile, has "Executive Functions" that allow him to exercise his powers in matters connected to public order, police and land. To give the Delhi government control over land, police and public order a constitutional amendment is necessary.
The AAP, in its petition, said that the chief minister and the council of ministers had the legislative power to make laws as well as the executive authority to enforce the enacted statutes. Accusing L-G of making a “mockery of democracy”, the Kejriwal government accused Anil Baijal of sitting on files and hindering the "development" projects in the national capital.
The party also argued that the LG was either taking decisions of an elected government or substituting them without having any power and that a "harmonious interpretation" of Article 239AA of the Constitution was needed to fulfill the constitutional mandate for a democratically-elected Delhi government. The article deals with power and status of Delhi.
Senior lawyers had represented the AAP government, including P Chidambaram, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan and Indira Jaising. The Centre, meanwhile, was represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh during the proceedings.
