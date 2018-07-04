SC verdict on Delhi CM vs L-G LIVE: L-G cannot act independently, must consult Council of Ministers, says CJI

Supreme Court verdict on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vs Delhi LG Anil Baijal LIVE UPDATES: L-G Anil Baijal or CM Arvind Kejriwal — Supreme Court to decide who holds the reins of Delhi. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) Supreme Court verdict on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vs Delhi LG Anil Baijal LIVE UPDATES: L-G Anil Baijal or CM Arvind Kejriwal — Supreme Court to decide who holds the reins of Delhi. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

Ending the tussle for power, the Supreme Court Wednesday is likely to decide who the administrative head of the national capital is — the Delhi chief minister or Lieutenant Governor. The apex court’s judgment comes on a clutch of petitions that challenged the Delhi High Court’s order that held the L-G as supreme. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, is likely to pass its order at 10.30 am.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused L-G Anil Baijal of taking decisions of an elected government and delaying work by sitting on files. The Centre, meanwhile, which appoints the L-G, has contended that “for any Centrally administered territory… and especially Delhi in respect of its unique position… responsibility is on the shoulders of the Union Government”.

The bench had reserved its verdict on December 6, 2017.