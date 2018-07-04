Arvind Kejriwal on SC verdict: ‘Big victory for people of Delhi, democracy’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the Supreme Court verdict which held that real power in the national capital rests with the elected government. Minutes after the verdict was pronounced, Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, “A big victory for the people of Delhi…a big victory for democracy.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday restored the balance of power in the national capital by stating that the real power rests with the Council of Ministers. The apex court also said that the Delhi government has the power to legislate on all issues except land, police and public order, as per provisions in the Constitution.

The Supreme Court also observed that the L-G must work in accordance with the Council of Ministers, that he must take into account their “aid and advise” to implement the President’s decision.

The apex court ruled that Delhi enjoys special status and is not a full state. It also said outlined limit of powers the Delhi LG has. The SC said that the powers of the Lt Governor do not equal that of a state Governor, adding that the LG cannot act independently.

A big victory for the people of Delhi…a big victory for democracy… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018

The Supreme Court said that while the Parliament has the power to make laws for Delhi on subjects in state and concurrent list, the elected government can also make laws on all subjects expect land, police and public order. If Parliament makes a law, the executive power of the state must conform to the law made by Parliament.

The AAP government in Delhi was in conflict with the Lt Governor’s office for a long time. Current Lt Gov Anil Baijal had been accused by Delhi ministers of interfering in the functioning of the Delhi government, withholding files and obstructing smooth functioning of the government. The same charges had been levelled at Baijal’s predecessor Najib Jung as well, who had left his position last year to spend more time with his family.

The Delhi CM and members of his cabinet had in June held an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Lt Governor’s office demanding full statehood for the national capital.

Its a landmark judgement by Supreme Court. Now Delhi Govt will not have to send their files to LG for approval, now work will not be stalled. I thank the SC, its a big win for democracy Manish Sisodia,Delhi Deputy Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/U2Pa3jDkSz — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict. Calling it a “landmark judgment”, Sisodia thanked the apex court, adding that the now the Delhi government will not have to send filed over to the LG’s office for approval and that work can run smoothly.

