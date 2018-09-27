Supreme Court verdict on adultery law LIVE: Five-judge bench unanimously scraps Section 497

Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Supreme Court verdict on adultery law: There are four judgments being delivered; the CJI has penned a judgment on behalf of himself and Justice Khanwilkar. Read the latest news below.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 12:18:44 pm
Supreme Court Verdict on Adultery Law LIVE Updates: Constitution bench to deliver judgment today Adultery Law Supreme Court Verdict LIVE Updates: Judgment to be pronounced today

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court Thursday unanimously ruled to scrap Section 497, which deals with adultery, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had reserved it verdict in the case in August.

Calling the law archaic and saying that it violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution the justices said that: “Adultery can be ground for civil issues including dissolution of marriage but it cannot be a criminal offence.”

According to the adultery law, a man can be punished for having a sexual relationship with a married woman without the consent of her husband. The petitioners want Section 497 of the IPC to be made gender neutral. In India, adultery is a crime and the punishment for the same can be imprisonment for five years, or fine, or both.

Live Blog

Supreme Court verdict on adultery law: A five-judge bench is delivering its judgment on the PIL asking to make Section 497 gender neutral.

12:18 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
It was an outdated law should have been removed long back: NCW chief Rekha Sharma

I welcome this judgment by the Supreme Court. It was an outdated law which should have been removed long back. This is a law from British era. Although the British had done away with it long back, we were still stuck with it: NCW chief Rekha Sharma to ANI

11:57 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
A look at where other countries stand on Adultery law

Adultery is no longer a crime in India but could be a ground for divorce, the Supreme Court ruled today while scrapping an archaic law that punished a man but not the woman for adultery. Take a look at where other countries stand. Click here

11:31 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
It is a monumental judgment, extremely happy: Lawyer of the petitioner

It is a monumental judgment. I am extremely happy with the judgment. The people of India should also be happy, says lawyer of the petitioner Raj Kallishwaram (ANI)

11:17 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Supreme Court unanimously declares Section 497 as unconstitutional

Supreme Court unanimously declares Section 497 IPC as unconstitutional.

11:15 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Justice Indu Malhotra reads her judgment
11:12 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Section 497 offends sexual freedom of women: Justice Chandrachud

Law deprives married women the agency of consent. A woman loses her voice, autonomy after entering marriage and manifest arbitrariness is writ large in Section 497. Section 497 offends sexual freedom of women: Justice Chandrachud

11:10 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Section 497 fails to meet touchstone of article 21: Justice Chandrachud

Autonomy is intrinsic in dignified human existence. Section 497 denuded the woman from making choices. It fails to meet touchstone of article 21, says Justice Chandrachud

11:05 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Section 497 deprives woman of dignity: Justice Chandrachud

Section 497 deprives a woman of agency and autonomy and dignity: Justice Chandrachud

11:03 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Arbitrary laws need to be struck down: Justice Nariman

Ancient notions of man being perpetrator and woman being a victim no longer holds good, said Justice Nariman. He also added that the court cannot wait for legislation when the law has become arbitrary. "It needs to be struck down," he said.

10:59 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Adultery law archaic: Justice R F Nariman

Justice R F Nariman reads his judgment which concurs with the verdict of CJI Misra and Justice Khanwilkar. He also said that the law is archaic and violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution

10:58 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Adultery unconstitutional: CJI Misra

Referring to other countries like China, South Korea, Japan where adultery is no longer a crime, CJI Misra said, "Adultery can be ground for any civil wrong. There cant be any social license that destroys the matrimonial home, but adultery should not be a criminal offence." He also declared Adultery unconstitutional

10:55 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Thinking of adultery as a criminal offence is a retrograde step: CJI Misra

"Adultery might not be the cause of an unhappy marriage, it could be the result of an unhappy marriage. Mere adultery can't be a crime, unless it attracts the scope of Section 306 (abatement to suicide) of the IPC. Thinking of adultery as a criminal offence is a retrograde step," CJI Misra said. 

10:54 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Woman cannot be asked to think how a man or society desires: CJI Misra

"A woman cannot be asked to think how a man or society desires. Her husband is not her master. We are not commenting on an ideal situation, merely looking at whether it should be criminalised." CJI Misra and Justice Khanwilkar said in their observation

10:53 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Section 497 affects the right to life of a woman: CJI

Section 497 IPC affects the right to life of a woman under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Women can’t be asked to think and do according to the will of society: CJI Dipak Misra

10:52 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Adultery can be ground for divorce: CJI Misra

Adultery can be ground for civil issues including dissolution of marriage but it cannot be a criminal offence. Adultery dents the individuality of women, CJI and Justice Khanwilkar said. 

10:51 (IST) 27 Sep 2018

Dipak Misra on Adultery law: Legal sovereignty of one sex over another is wrong

10:51 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
CJI Dipak Misra reads his judgment on adultery law

It's time to say husband is not the master, says CJI Dipak Misra

10:45 (IST) 27 Sep 2018

Hello. Welcome to our Supreme Court Verdict on Adultery Law LIVE blog... Follow us for latest updates.

This is what Section 497 of the IPC dealing with adultery used to read like: “Whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery, and shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both. In such case the wife shall not be punishable as an abettor.” As of today the law has been quashed.

Section 198 of the CrPC which stated that: (2) For the purposes of sub- section (1), no person other than the husband of the woman shall be deemed to be aggrieved by any offence punishable under section 497 or section 498 of the said Code: Provided that in the absence of the husband, some person who had care of the woman on his behalf at the time when such offence was com- mitted may, with the leave of the Court, make a complaint on his behalf. This law was scrapped today.

Breaking it down what the provision says is: any man who has sexual intercourse with the wife of another man, without the consent of her husband, shall be held liable for the crime of adultery. In other words, sexual intercourse with a married woman amounts to adultery.

The law does not confer any right on women to prosecute the adulterous husband, or the woman with whom the husband has indulged in sexual intercourse with. In simple words, the husband solely has been permitted to prosecute the adulterer.

Explained: Adultery law and discrimination

