Supreme Court verdict on adultery law LIVE: Five-judge bench unanimously scraps Section 497

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court Thursday unanimously ruled to scrap Section 497, which deals with adultery, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had reserved it verdict in the case in August.
Calling the law archaic and saying that it violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution the justices said that: “Adultery can be ground for civil issues including dissolution of marriage but it cannot be a criminal offence.”
According to the adultery law, a man can be punished for having a sexual relationship with a married woman without the consent of her husband. The petitioners want Section 497 of the IPC to be made gender neutral. In India, adultery is a crime and the punishment for the same can be imprisonment for five years, or fine, or both.
I welcome this judgment by the Supreme Court. It was an outdated law which should have been removed long back. This is a law from British era. Although the British had done away with it long back, we were still stuck with it: NCW chief Rekha Sharma to ANI
Adultery is no longer a crime in India but could be a ground for divorce, the Supreme Court ruled today while scrapping an archaic law that punished a man but not the woman for adultery. Take a look at where other countries stand. Click here
It is a monumental judgment. I am extremely happy with the judgment. The people of India should also be happy, says lawyer of the petitioner Raj Kallishwaram (ANI)
Supreme Court unanimously declares Section 497 IPC as unconstitutional.
Law deprives married women the agency of consent. A woman loses her voice, autonomy after entering marriage and manifest arbitrariness is writ large in Section 497. Section 497 offends sexual freedom of women: Justice Chandrachud
Autonomy is intrinsic in dignified human existence. Section 497 denuded the woman from making choices. It fails to meet touchstone of article 21, says Justice Chandrachud
Section 497 deprives a woman of agency and autonomy and dignity: Justice Chandrachud
Ancient notions of man being perpetrator and woman being a victim no longer holds good, said Justice Nariman. He also added that the court cannot wait for legislation when the law has become arbitrary. "It needs to be struck down," he said.
Justice R F Nariman reads his judgment which concurs with the verdict of CJI Misra and Justice Khanwilkar. He also said that the law is archaic and violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution
Referring to other countries like China, South Korea, Japan where adultery is no longer a crime, CJI Misra said, "Adultery can be ground for any civil wrong. There cant be any social license that destroys the matrimonial home, but adultery should not be a criminal offence." He also declared Adultery unconstitutional
"Adultery might not be the cause of an unhappy marriage, it could be the result of an unhappy marriage. Mere adultery can't be a crime, unless it attracts the scope of Section 306 (abatement to suicide) of the IPC. Thinking of adultery as a criminal offence is a retrograde step," CJI Misra said.
"A woman cannot be asked to think how a man or society desires. Her husband is not her master. We are not commenting on an ideal situation, merely looking at whether it should be criminalised." CJI Misra and Justice Khanwilkar said in their observation
Section 497 IPC affects the right to life of a woman under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Women can’t be asked to think and do according to the will of society: CJI Dipak Misra
Adultery can be ground for civil issues including dissolution of marriage but it cannot be a criminal offence. Adultery dents the individuality of women, CJI and Justice Khanwilkar said.
Dipak Misra on Adultery law: Legal sovereignty of one sex over another is wrong
It's time to say husband is not the master, says CJI Dipak Misra
