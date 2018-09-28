Supreme Court verdict on activists’ arrest LIVE updates: SC to decide on legality of raids, house arrest today

Supreme Court verdict on activists’ arrest LIVE updates: Activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Gautam Navlakha have been under house arrest since August 28. Supreme Court verdict on activists’ arrest LIVE updates: Activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Gautam Navlakha have been under house arrest since August 28.

The Supreme Court on Friday will decide if the five arrested activists — Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, and Gautam Navlakha — in the Elgaar Parishad case should be released and whether to hand over the probe to a special investigation team. The activists have been under house arrest since the police held them on August 28 while probing an alleged Maoist link to a meeting of the Elgaar Parishad in Pune on the eve of the January 1 violence in Bhima Koregaon.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra had reserved the judgment on September 20 after counsel for both parties concluded their arguments. One judgment will be delivered by Justice D Y Chandrachud, which will be concurred by the CJI and Justice A M Khanwilkar.

Stating that there should be a clear distinction between opposition and a bid to overthrow the government, the bench had said it would look at the Maharashtra Police’s “material” on the Bhima-Koregaon case with a “hawk’s eye” as liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of conjectures. It had also asked the Maharashtra police to hand over the case diaries.