Friday, September 28, 2018
  Supreme Court verdict on activists' arrest LIVE updates: SC to decide on legality of raids, house arrest today
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2018 9:57:42 am
The Supreme Court on Friday will decide if the five arrested activists — Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, and Gautam Navlakha — in the Elgaar Parishad case should be released and whether to hand over the probe to a special investigation team. The activists have been under house arrest since the police held them on August 28 while probing an alleged Maoist link to a meeting of the Elgaar Parishad in Pune on the eve of the January 1 violence in Bhima Koregaon.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra had reserved the judgment on September 20 after counsel for both parties concluded their arguments. One judgment will be delivered by Justice D Y Chandrachud, which will be concurred by the CJI and Justice A M Khanwilkar.

Stating that there should be a clear distinction between opposition and a bid to overthrow the government, the bench had said it would look at the Maharashtra Police’s “material” on the Bhima-Koregaon case with a “hawk’s eye” as liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of conjectures. It had also asked the Maharashtra police to hand over the case diaries.

09:57 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Who are the petitoners and lawyers in the case?

The plea filed by historian Romila Thapar, economists Prabhat Patnaik and Devaki Jain, sociology professor Satish Deshpande and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala, has sought an independent probe into the arrests and the immediate release of the activists.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Maharashtra government and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the petitioners. Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for the complainant, whose complaint was the basis for the FIR in the case

09:51 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Opinion | Prashant Bhushan writes: Worse than emergency

In an opinion piece in The Indian Express, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan called the arrest of activists an "attempt to stifle voices of dissent and curb peaceful struggles against this government’s anti-people ideology."

He wrote: The latest arrests represent a new and extremely dangerous phase in the steady erosion of civil liberties, fundamental rights and indeed democracy in India. It is time for every citizen who values democracy and liberty to stand up at this moment, and signal their intention to resist this Fascist onslaught, which in many ways is more dangerous than the Emergency of 1975. Read more

09:39 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Who is Gautam Navlakha?

Arrested from DelhiCurrent status: Under house arrest

* Civil rights activist and a member of the People’s Union of Democratic Rights (PUDR).* Been with digital newsportal Newsclick, academic journal Economic and Political Weekly * Extensive work on Kashmir has often riled governments* Recent works focused on Chhattisgarh* Associates said this is the first time a criminal proceeding has been initiated against him.

09:36 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Who is Arun Ferreira?

Arrested from MumbaiCurrent status: Under House Arrest

* Has been moving in and out of jail since 2007* Arrested for being responsible for the propaganda and communications wing of the banned CPI (Maoist)* 10 cases including sedition and waging war against the country filed against him* Spent four years in Nagpur Central Prison* In 2011, police arrested him alleging that he was absconding, even though he was in prison in Nagpur.* Got bail in 2012, acquitted of all cases in 2014* Wrote about the alleged police torture and his life in prison in a book, Colours of the Cage* In recent weeks, Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves wrote for a web portal about their experience of life in jail, detailing the lack of sunlight and fresh air.

09:32 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Who is Vernon Gonsalves?

Arrested from MumbaiCurrent status: Under house arrest

* Arrested first in 2007 for being part of the banned CPI (Maoist).* Accused of planning terror acts and infiltrating workers’ unions to create undercover cadres for Maoist activities* Was convicted under the Arms Act, Explosives Act in 2014 and sentenced to a three-year jail* Under UAPA, court sentenced Gonsalves to five years in jail. (first case of alleged Naxalites being convicted in a UAPA case in Maharashtra).* Worked for the rights of labourers in Vidharba

09:28 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Who is Varavara Rao?

Arrested from HyderabadCurrent status: Under house arrest

* Varavara Rao is a well-known Marxist critic, revolutionary poet, literary critic, civil rights activist and Maoist sympathiser* Helped organise peace talks and negotiating ceasefires in united Andhra Pradesh at the height of insurgency* Founder of Virasam (Revolutionary Writers’ Association) - that propagates Naxalite ideology* Has a case filed against him for allegedly instigating a revolution which became known as the Secunderabad Conspiracy. * His name has allegedly come up in a Maoist letter giving him the responsibility to raise funds for a plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi; calls the letter 'fabricated'

09:17 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Who is Sudha Bharadwaj?

Arrested from Faridabad Current status: Under House Arrest

* Sudha Bharadwaj, a trade unionist, human rights activist and lawyer who surrendered her US citizenship at the age of 18. * Teaches law at the National Law University* General secretary of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).* Quit academics to join the Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha* Was also involved with the Bhilai Steel Plant workers’ union, fighting for better wages and safe working condition. * Fiercely criticised government during the sterilisation deaths in Bilaspur in 2013* Complained against Chhattisgarh police and Sukma district officials for “turning a blind eye” to the alleged murder of seven people and the burning of homes by special police officers of Salwa Judum in 2007.* Takes up several cases on human rights abuse and labour law

09:09 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Why were the five activists arrested?

Police claim the speeches made at the Elgaar Parishad were one of the triggers for the violence that was witnessed in and around Pune the next day. The police began raids early morning and arrested them by the end of the day. In Pune, Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe said the arrests were based on information they had received from five “urban Maoist operatives” arrested in a similar operation nearly three months ago. Another police officer claimed there was “evidence in the form of electronic communications” through a portal that ensured anonymity.

09:03 (IST) 28 Sep 2018

Welcome to the live blog. The Supreme Court will today deliver its verdict on the arrest of five activists in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case. Track all the latest developments from the apex court here

Justice Ashok Bhushan, who read the judgement on behalf of himself and the CJI, said the bench must find out the context in which the five judges had delivered the 1994 verdict. The Supreme Court had slammed the Maharashtra Police for making statements related to the arrests in the press, even as the court proceedings were underway.

Supreme Court verdict on arrest of activists today:

The five activists were picked from different locations for their alleged Maoists links on Auguts 28. They were held or their involvement in organising Elgaar Parishad earlier this year in Pune. Elgaar Parishad is an event to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Koregaon, which Dalit groups observe as a victory over the forces of the upper caste Peshwas. The raids were carried out in Delhi, Faridabad, Goa, Mumbai, Ranchi and Hyderabad.

Police had earlier arrested Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Antachi Chalwal, Surendra Gadling and Mahesh Raut for allegedly sourcing funds from banned Maoist groups to help in organising Elgaar Parishad. It also accused them of planning to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a “Rajiv Gandhi-like manner”.

The plea filed by historian Romila Thapar, economists Prabhat Patnaik and Devaki Jain, sociology professor Satish Deshpande and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala, has sought an independent probe into the arrests and the immediate release of the activists.

The Supreme Court during the hearing of the case had said it might order a probe by a special investigating team (SIT) if it found that the evidence had been “cooked up”. It had also said that the material, supporting the arrest of the five activists in the case, needed to be examined. It had slammed the Maharashtra Police for making statements related to the arrests in the press, even as the court proceedings were underway.

According to the Maharashtra Police, material recovered from six alleged Maoist cadres arrested before the five were held had thrown up “concrete material requiring and justifying” the arrests.

