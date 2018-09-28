Supreme Court verdict on activists’ arrest LIVE updates: SC to decide on legality of raids, house arrest today

The Supreme Court on Friday will decide if the five arrested activists — Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, and Gautam Navlakha — in the Elgaar Parishad case should be released and whether to hand over the probe to a special investigation team. The activists have been under house arrest since the police held them on August 28 while probing an alleged Maoist link to a meeting of the Elgaar Parishad in Pune on the eve of the January 1 violence in Bhima Koregaon.
A three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra had reserved the judgment on September 20 after counsel for both parties concluded their arguments. One judgment will be delivered by Justice D Y Chandrachud, which will be concurred by the CJI and Justice A M Khanwilkar.
Stating that there should be a clear distinction between opposition and a bid to overthrow the government, the bench had said it would look at the Maharashtra Police’s “material” on the Bhima-Koregaon case with a “hawk’s eye” as liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of conjectures. It had also asked the Maharashtra police to hand over the case diaries.
The plea filed by historian Romila Thapar, economists Prabhat Patnaik and Devaki Jain, sociology professor Satish Deshpande and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala, has sought an independent probe into the arrests and the immediate release of the activists.
Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Maharashtra government and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the petitioners. Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for the complainant, whose complaint was the basis for the FIR in the case
In an opinion piece in The Indian Express, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan called the arrest of activists an "attempt to stifle voices of dissent and curb peaceful struggles against this government’s anti-people ideology."
He wrote: The latest arrests represent a new and extremely dangerous phase in the steady erosion of civil liberties, fundamental rights and indeed democracy in India. It is time for every citizen who values democracy and liberty to stand up at this moment, and signal their intention to resist this Fascist onslaught, which in many ways is more dangerous than the Emergency of 1975. Read more
Arrested from DelhiCurrent status: Under house arrest
* Civil rights activist and a member of the People’s Union of Democratic Rights (PUDR).* Been with digital newsportal Newsclick, academic journal Economic and Political Weekly * Extensive work on Kashmir has often riled governments* Recent works focused on Chhattisgarh* Associates said this is the first time a criminal proceeding has been initiated against him.
Arrested from MumbaiCurrent status: Under House Arrest
* Has been moving in and out of jail since 2007* Arrested for being responsible for the propaganda and communications wing of the banned CPI (Maoist)* 10 cases including sedition and waging war against the country filed against him* Spent four years in Nagpur Central Prison* In 2011, police arrested him alleging that he was absconding, even though he was in prison in Nagpur.* Got bail in 2012, acquitted of all cases in 2014* Wrote about the alleged police torture and his life in prison in a book, Colours of the Cage* In recent weeks, Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves wrote for a web portal about their experience of life in jail, detailing the lack of sunlight and fresh air.
Arrested from MumbaiCurrent status: Under house arrest
* Arrested first in 2007 for being part of the banned CPI (Maoist).* Accused of planning terror acts and infiltrating workers’ unions to create undercover cadres for Maoist activities* Was convicted under the Arms Act, Explosives Act in 2014 and sentenced to a three-year jail* Under UAPA, court sentenced Gonsalves to five years in jail. (first case of alleged Naxalites being convicted in a UAPA case in Maharashtra).* Worked for the rights of labourers in Vidharba
Arrested from HyderabadCurrent status: Under house arrest
* Varavara Rao is a well-known Marxist critic, revolutionary poet, literary critic, civil rights activist and Maoist sympathiser* Helped organise peace talks and negotiating ceasefires in united Andhra Pradesh at the height of insurgency* Founder of Virasam (Revolutionary Writers’ Association) - that propagates Naxalite ideology* Has a case filed against him for allegedly instigating a revolution which became known as the Secunderabad Conspiracy. * His name has allegedly come up in a Maoist letter giving him the responsibility to raise funds for a plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi; calls the letter 'fabricated'
Arrested from Faridabad Current status: Under House Arrest
* Sudha Bharadwaj, a trade unionist, human rights activist and lawyer who surrendered her US citizenship at the age of 18. * Teaches law at the National Law University* General secretary of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).* Quit academics to join the Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha* Was also involved with the Bhilai Steel Plant workers’ union, fighting for better wages and safe working condition. * Fiercely criticised government during the sterilisation deaths in Bilaspur in 2013* Complained against Chhattisgarh police and Sukma district officials for “turning a blind eye” to the alleged murder of seven people and the burning of homes by special police officers of Salwa Judum in 2007.* Takes up several cases on human rights abuse and labour law
Police claim the speeches made at the Elgaar Parishad were one of the triggers for the violence that was witnessed in and around Pune the next day. The police began raids early morning and arrested them by the end of the day. In Pune, Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe said the arrests were based on information they had received from five “urban Maoist operatives” arrested in a similar operation nearly three months ago. Another police officer claimed there was “evidence in the form of electronic communications” through a portal that ensured anonymity.
