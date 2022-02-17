On vacancies in tribunals, CJI quizzes govt, says bureaucracy taking it lightly

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday questioned the Centre over vacancies in various tribunals despite the Supreme Court nudging the government to fill them up soon and said the “bureaucracy” seems to be “taking it very lightly”.

The bench headed by the CJI referred to petitions pending before it on the issue and told Attorney General K K Venugopal, “We are getting requests for extension of time for National Company Law Tribunal matters, etc…. We don’t know the fate of members and many are retiring…. It is better that we list the matter.”

It said, “We want to know what is your stand. Last time you said some appointments (had) taken place. After that, nothing is happening…. Bureaucracy is taking it very lightly. Better we hear and pass orders.”

Venugopal said he is ready even if the court were to list it for Thursday.

On Wednesday, the court said it will take up the matter in two weeks. The stand-off between the top court and the government over filling up of vacancies in tribunals has continued ever since the court came up with a law on this, which was struck down by the court last year, only to be revived by the government in the form of a new Bill a month later.

In July 2021, the apex court had struck down Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, which sought to lay down terms for service and tenure of members of various tribunals. But in August last year, the government brought in the Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021, containing substantially similar provisions as the earlier law.

Ever since, the top court, while hearing petitions highlighting the issue of vacancies in tribunals, has expressed its displeasure multiple times.

Flagging this in August last year, the CJI had said that “the impression we are getting is that bureaucracy does not want the tribunals”. He had also said the government was testing its patience.

The Centre had subsequently informed the court that some of the appointments had been made.