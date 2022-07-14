scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

SC seeks UP’s reply on compliance of stay order related to SP MLA Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

Azam Khan alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has not removed barbed wire fence from the university in Rampur, despite stay order and as a result it cannot function properly.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 14, 2022 11:53:34 am
Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s response on compliance of its order by which it had stayed the bail condition imposed on Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan that land adjoining Jauhar University campus will be attached in an alleged enemy property grabbing case.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala said that state government will file its response by July 19 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 22.

On May 27, a vacation bench of the top court had stayed the Allahabad High Court’s bail condition imposed on Khan directing the District Magistrate of Rampur to take possession of the land attached to the Jauhar University campus.

