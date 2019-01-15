Toggle Menu
SC asks UPSC secretary to appear in court, inform whether panel formed for DGP selection

The direction came after lawyer Prashant Bhushan said the lists of senior IPS officers are not prepared by UPSC but by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The apex court was hearing applications of various state governments, including Punjab, Haryana and Bihar, seeking to implement their local laws regarding selection and appointment of DGP. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the UPSC secretary to personally appear and inform the court if the commission prepares a panel of senior IPS officers for director general of police (DGP) appointments by state governments.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought the presence of the Union Public Service Commission secretary at 10.30 am on Wednesday to ascertain whether the commission makes a panel of senior police officers who are considered for appointment as DGPs.

The apex court was hearing applications of various state governments, including Punjab, Haryana and Bihar, seeking to implement their local laws regarding selection and appointment of DGP.

