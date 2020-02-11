Supreme Court upholds validity of amendments in SC/ST Act

Justice Mishra clarified that as already held by the court in its review decision, the provision of anticipatory bail will not apply to cases under the Act, except when no prima facie case is made out. Justice Mishra clarified that as already held by the court in its review decision, the provision of anticipatory bail will not apply to cases under the Act, except when no prima facie case is made out.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of amendments made in 2018 to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which said that a police officer investigating a case under the law will not require prior sanction for arresting an accused. It also said the provision of anticipatory bail will not apply to cases under the Act.

The amendments were brought to nullify the effect of the top court’s March 20, 2018 judgment in the Subhash Kashinath Mahajan vs State of Maharashtra & Another case. In it, the SC took serious note of “instances of abuse” of the 1986 law by “vested interests” for political or personal reasons, and laid down stringent safeguards, including provision for anticipatory bail and a “preliminary inquiry” before registering a case under the SC/ST Act.

Disposing of a writ petition which challenged the amendments, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat said it had already recalled the contentious clauses in review petitions filed against the March 2018 verdict.

Justice Mishra clarified that as already held by the court in its review decision, the provision of anticipatory bail will not apply to cases under the Act, except when no prima facie case is made out.

