Supreme Court upholds govt’s decision on OROP for defence forces

The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the government’s decision on One Rank, One Pension (OROP) for defence forces and said that it does not find any constitutional infirmity on the OROP principle and the notification dated November 7, 2015.

“One Rank-One Pension (OROP) is a policy decision of govt and it is not for the court to go into adjudication of policy matters,” the apex court bench said. Supreme Court upholds centre’s manner of implementation of One Rank One Pension policy for defence forces. Finds no constitutional infirmity in the principle adopted. @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) March 16, 2022