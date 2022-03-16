scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Supreme Court upholds govt’s decision on OROP for defence forces

"One Rank-One Pension (OROP) is a policy decision of govt and it is not for the court to go into adjudication of policy matters," the apex court bench said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2022 11:38:18 am
The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the government’s decision on One Rank, One Pension (OROP) for defence forces and said that it does not find any constitutional infirmity on the OROP principle and the notification dated November 7, 2015.

“One Rank-One Pension (OROP) is a policy decision of govt and it is not for the court to go into adjudication of policy matters,” the apex court bench said.

 

 

