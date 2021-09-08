Supreme Court upholds extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging retrospective change in the 2018 appointment order of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, however, said that that extension of tenure of officers who have attained the age of superannuation should be done in rare and exceptional cases.

The judgment came on a plea filed by NGO Common Cause challenging retrospective change in the 2018 appointment order of Mishra as director of ED.

Mishra, 60, an Indian Revenue Service officer was appointed as the ED director for a period of two years by an order of November 19, 2018 and later by an order of November 13, 2020, the appointment letter was modified retrospectively by the Central government and his term of two years was replaced by three years.

The modification of Mishra’s appointment order was done on the basis of Solicitor General’s legal opinion, as the CVC Act is silent on the issue of extension for the post of ED director, sources said.

This is the first that an ED director will serve a three-year term instead of two years.

The appointment of the director at the ED is governed by Section 25 of CVC Act, 2003. As per the law, no person below the rank of Additional Secretary to the government is eligible for appointment as the director, and the person appointed has a fixed term of not less than two years.

As the ED director, Mishra has been overseeing a number of sensitive cases, including Augusta Westland, Sterling Biotech, case of Congress leader and former Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar, Yes Bank, and the case of Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar.

(With inputs from PTI)