‘Supreme Court has authorised disenfranchisement of millions’: Petitioners slam SIR verdict

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As the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is constitutional, the petitioners who had challenged the exercise last year said the judgment puts a stamp of approval on the disenfranchisement of millions of electors in the “hurried” and “discriminatory” drive.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who was among the petitioners against the EC’s June 24, 2025, SIR order, said in a post on X: “SC’s Bihar SIR decision today puts a stamp of approval on ECI’s illogical, hurried & discriminatory practices that ultimately led to 27 lakh valid voters unable to vote after Bengal SIR & whose fate is still in limbo. Justice must be done & must also be seen to be done.”
SC’s Bihar SIR decision today puts a stamp of approval on ECI’s illogical, hurried & discriminatory practices that ultimately led to 27 lakh valid voters unable to vote after Bengal SIR & whose fate is still in limbo. Justice must be done & must also be seen to be done.
— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 27, 2026
The EC had started the SIR exercise with Bihar in July last year, following it up with similar exercises in nine other states, including West Bengal, and three Union Territories, from November 2025.
Another petitioner, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav, said on X that he felt the case had been decided in August last year itself.
“The case was effectively decided when the apex court allowed the ECI to rush through the Bihar elections without first deciding the matter, and without requiring the ECI to rectify even the most glaring defects in post-SIR rolls…Shorn of legalese, the simple truth is that the highest court of a constitutional democracy has already authorised the disenfranchisement of millions of citizens — at least 59 million so far, could go up eventually to 100 million,” Yadav said.
खबर ये नहीं है कि सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने आज चुनाव आयोग के SIR को संवैधानिक बता दिया है।
असली खबर ये है कि अब इस देश में भाजपा तय करेगी कि कौन वोट कर सकता है और कौन नहीं।
खबर ये है कि इस देश के संविधान को बचाने का जो शायद अंतिम स्तंभ था, उसके कुछ हिस्से आज टूटकर गिर गए।… pic.twitter.com/RXlZor7erj
— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) May 27, 2026
He said the judgment, of a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, had given the EC a “carte blanche” to do what it wants with the electoral rolls.
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