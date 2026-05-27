‘Supreme Court has authorised disenfranchisement of millions’: Petitioners slam SIR verdict

After the SIR ruling, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to X and said justice must be done and must also be seen to be done. (File photo)

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is constitutional, the petitioners who had challenged the exercise last year said the judgment puts a stamp of approval on the disenfranchisement of millions of electors in the “hurried” and “discriminatory” drive.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who was among the petitioners against the EC’s June 24, 2025, SIR order, said in a post on X: “SC’s Bihar SIR decision today puts a stamp of approval on ECI’s illogical, hurried & discriminatory practices that ultimately led to 27 lakh valid voters unable to vote after Bengal SIR & whose fate is still in limbo. Justice must be done & must also be seen to be done.”