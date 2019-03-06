Toggle Menu
Supreme Court upholds death of man convicted of killing 6 kinhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/supreme-court-upholds-death-of-man-convicted-of-killing-6-kin-5612898/

Supreme Court upholds death of man convicted of killing 6 kin

The court held that “in the present case, the accused has killed six innocent persons in a pre-planned manner. The convict meticulously planned the time...”

supreme court, supreme court judgment, punishment for murder, death sentence, life sentence, sentence for murder, indian express
The sessions court in Fatehgarh Sahib had sentenced Khushwinder Singh to death on March 15, 2013, and this was confirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 20, 2013.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death penalty imposed on a man for killing six relatives of his wife, including two minors, in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib in 2012, terming the crime as “rarest of rare”.

The sessions court in Fatehgarh Sahib had sentenced Khushwinder Singh to death on March 15, 2013, and this was confirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 20, 2013.

“In the facts and circumstances of the case, we are of the opinion that there is no alternative punishment suitable, except the death sentence. The crime is committed with extremist brutality and the collective conscious of the society would be shocked,” the bench of Justices A K Sikri, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah said, adding that it was of the view that the capital punishment imposed by the Sessions Court and confirmed by the High Court does not warrant any interference by it.

The court held that “in the present case, the accused has killed six innocent persons in a pre-planned manner. The convict meticulously planned the time…”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Agustawestland case: Christian Michel shifted as threat to life from Pak prisoners, say Tihar officials
2 Madhya Pradesh announces Rs 160/quintal wheat bonus
3 Supreme Court to lawyer: Don’t name people with no link to case