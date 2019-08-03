Supreme Court upholds conviction of woman who tried to flee, join IS

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of a woman who had tried to flee with her husband and 13 others from Kerala to join IS in Afghanistan.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Indu Malhotra also restored the sentence of seven years given to her by an NIA court in Ernakulam.

Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid, a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 1, 2016, shortly before she was planning to leave for Kabul with her child. According to prosecution, there was a criminal conspiracy involving her and her husband from 2015 pursuant to which the others left India and joined IS in Afghanistan. She, the prosecution said, was an active participant supporting terrorist activities of IS.