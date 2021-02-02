Supreme Court upholds bail to UAPA accused in palm-chopping case

The case relates to the chopping of the palm of T J Joseph, a professor at the Newman College in Thodupuzha, by Popular Front of India activists allegedly incensed over a question paper set by him.

RESTRICTIONS AGAINST grant of bail in a stringent law such as The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 “per-se does not oust the ability of constitutional courts to grant bail on grounds of violation of” a fundamental right like the right to speedy trial, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday while upholding the bail granted to an accused who had been in jail since 2015 in the infamous Kerala professor palm chopping case.

Upholding the July 2019 Kerala High Court order granting bail to K A Najeeb, a bench of Justices N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose said that “indeed, both the restrictions under a statute as well as the powers exercisable under Constitutional jurisdiction can be well harmonised” and drew a distinction between its application at the “commencement” of a case and later stages where the trial drags.

“Whereas at commencement of proceedings, courts are expected to appreciate the legislative policy against grant of bail but the rigours of such provisions will melt down where there is no likelihood of trial being completed within a reasonable time and the period of incarceration already undergone has exceeded a substantial part of the prescribed sentence. Such an approach would safeguard against the possibility of provisions like Section 43­D (5) of UAPA being used as the sole metric for denial of bail or for wholesale breach of constitutional right to speedy trial,” the bench ruled, dismissing an NIA appeal against the High Court order.

“We are conscious of the fact that the charges levelled against the respondent are grave and a serious threat to societal harmony. Had it been a case at the threshold, we would have outrightly turned down the respondent’s prayer. However, keeping in mind the length of the period spent by him in custody and the unlikelihood of the trial being completed anytime soon, the High Court appears to have been left with no other option except to grant bail,” the top court said.

The High Court’s view, it said, also draws support from the apex court decisions “laying down that gross delay in disposal of such cases would justify the invocation of Article 21 of the Constitution and consequential necessity to release the undertrial on bail”.

It also cited two UAPA cases in which the accused were granted bail as they had been in jail, in the first case for five years with 200 witnesses more to be examined and in the second for four years with 147 witnesses unexamined.

“The fact of the instant case are more egregious than these two above cited instances,” it said, adding that the accused has been in jail for much more than five years, but there are 276 witnesses left to be examined.

The case relates to the chopping of the palm of T J Joseph, a professor at the Newman College in Thodupuzha, by Popular Front of India activists allegedly incensed over a question paper set by him. Though several people were arrested in connection with the July 4, 2010 incident and tried and sentenced, Najeeb could be arrested only on April 10, 2015.