SC to hear Uddhav Thackeray-led faction’s plea challenging Speaker’s decision on party whip

The Udhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a stay on the newly elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s decision to recognise the whip nominated by the Eknath Shinde group as the party’s chief whip.

Senior Advocate A M Singhvi mentioned the plea before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari, seeking a stay and urgent listing of the matter for hearing. The court, however, said that it does not have the files before it and listed it for hearing on July 11, when the court reopens after summer recess.

Singhvi said that the other side had also approached the court last month seeking a stay on the recognition of a whip but the court, on June 27, did not grant the relief and posted the matter for hearing on July 11.

“Contrary to the denial of stay in that writ, yesterday, the new speaker recognised a new whip which was specifically the prayer not entertained on June 27. It is contrary to the denial of relief on June 27,” the senior counsel said.

He contended that “the Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips which is the matter for the party — the political party not the legislature party”.

“It is undisputed that the Udhav Thackeray group is the leader of the political party even though the majority may or may not have changed in the legislature party,” Singhvi said, while adding that the Speaker should not have, by the stroke of a midnight pen, recognised some other whip”. “The whip is something the party nominates,” Singhvi said.