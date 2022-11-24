Supreme Court tweaks case listing process; changes start from Monday

The Supreme Court has decided to tweak the listing process of cases. Under the new scheme, 10 transfer petitions, in which notice has already been issued, will be listed at the top of the board before the court on all five days of the week. This will be followed by 10 bail matters.

A circular issued by the top court said that “generally” around seven “Fresh Matters will also be listed on Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday”.

Regular hearing matters will now be listed on Wednesday and Thursday. No regular hearing matters will be listed on Tuesday. The changes will come into effect from November 28.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had last week said that a full court meeting of all judges had decided to take up 10 transfer petitions and 10 bail applications every day.

“There are about 3,000 transfer petitions pending…. We have 13 benches going on right now with the present strength. So we will be disposing of about 130 (matters a day), 650 per week. So, in five weeks, which we have before closing for the winter vacation, all transfer petitions shall be over,” he had said.

During the tenure of former CJI, U U Lalit, it was decided that fresh matters will be taken up on Mondays, while those miscellaneous matters in which notice has already been issued would be taken up post-lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays, too, were to be devoted to after-notice miscellaneous matters.

Some judges, however, complained that the new system did not leave them with time to take up cases in which hearing had already been fixed.