Supreme Court turns down bail plea by Sudha Bharadwaj

THE Supreme Court on Thursday turned down activist and UAPA accused Sudha Bharadwaj’s plea for interim bail on medical grounds.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ajay Rastogi told advocate Vrinda Grover, who appeared for Bharadwaj, that since the plea was on medical grounds alone, the court will not be able to entertain it as the medical report did not back her claims.

While allowing Grover to withdraw the petition, the court added that Bhardwaj has a “good case on merits” and should contest on those grounds.

Bharadwaj had approached the SC against the Bombay High Court order dismissing her plea for interim bail on medical grounds. Earlier, the Special

NIA court too had denied the relief to her.

Grover told the bench that Bharadwaj, who is 58 years old, has been in custody for the last two years and is diabetic.

The bench then asked for her medical report and pointed out that it indicated her sugar levels were normal.

Grover said Bharadwaj had developed heart disease and that while she is being given medicines, a full cardiac profile was needed. Grover added that since charges were yet to be framed, Bharadwaj would be back after the necessary medical check-up.

The bench then sought to know what the charge was, to which the counsel replied that it was one of criminal conspiracy and that Bharadwaj is a lawyer and nothing was recovered from her phone.The court asked Grover why Bharadwaj was not filing for regular bail, to which Grover said that a petition is pending before the High Court.

Bharadwaj was arrested in connection with the investigation into the January 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence.

