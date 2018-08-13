Delhi-NCR: SC accepts Centre’s proposal for use of coloured stickers to indicate nature of fuel

Advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, had earlier suggested the use of colour-coded stickers to identify the nature of fuel being used in the vehicle. Advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, had earlier suggested the use of colour-coded stickers to identify the nature of fuel being used in the vehicle.

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the Centre’s proposal to use hologram-based coloured stickers on vehicles, plying in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), to indicate the nature of the fuel used.

Addressing a bench headed by Justice M B Lokur, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that hologram-based sticker of light-blue colour will be used for petrol and CNG-run vehicles while similar sticker of orange colour will be used for diesel-driven vehicles.

Accepting the government’s suggestions, the bench, also comprising justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta asked the ministry to implement the use of the coloured stickers by September 30.

The top court also asked Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, who was representing the ministry, to consider having green number plates for electric and hybrid vehicles. Nadkarni responded by saying the ministry would look into it and take a decision soon.

Advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, had earlier suggested the use of colour-coded stickers to identify the nature of fuel being used in the vehicle. The advocate made the suggestion when the court was hearing a petition on air pollution in the region.

