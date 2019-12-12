Supreme Court to take up review petitions against Ayodhya verdict today

The judges will take up the matter in chamber and they will take a call on whether or not to allow the pleas to be heard in open court. The judges will take up the matter in chamber and they will take a call on whether or not to allow the pleas to be heard in open court.

The Supreme Court will on Thursday take up petitions seeking review of its November 9 judgment in the Ayodhya case.

The judgment was delivered by a bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justices S A Bobde (the current CJI), D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

But with Justice Gogoi retiring on November 7, the bench has been reconstituted to include Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The judges will take up the matter in chamber and they will take a call on whether or not to allow the pleas to be heard in open court.

As per the list of business uploaded on the apex court’s website, the bench would consider 18 review petitions in-chamber, out of which nine have been filed by parties who were part of the earlier litigation, and the other nine by “third parties”.

Bringing to an end a seven-decade legal battle over the title to the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, an issue that roiled India and propelled the rise of the BJP, the SC in its unanimous November 9 verdict ruled that the entire disputed land be handed over to a trust to be constituted for construction of a Ram temple and that Muslims be given five acres at “a suitable prominent place in Ayodhya” for building a mosque.

Those who have filed review petitions include Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq and Uttar Pradesh president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, five petitioners “supported” by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and 40 “concerned citizens”, including economist Prabhat Patnaik, historian Irfan Habib and ex-civil servant Harsh Mander.

