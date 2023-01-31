scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Supreme Court to take up pleas against poll bonds today

As per the cause list, or the list of business of the court, a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha will hear the matter. It was heard on December 15 last by a bench presided by Justice B R Gavai.

Supreme Court to take up pleas against poll bonds today
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday take up petitions challenging the validity of the Electoral Bonds Scheme of 2018.

It was heard on December 15 last by a bench presided by Justice B R Gavai.

While the Centre has termed the scheme “a big step towards electoral reform”, which will “ensure transparency” and “accountability”, opponents of the move contend that that it affects transparency in political funding, as it allows political parties not to disclose in their annual contribution reports to the EC, details of the identity of those who have donated through electoral bonds. In April 2019, an SC bench had directed parties that have received donations through bonds to submit the details to the EC.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 03:00 IST
