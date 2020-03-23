Supreme Court to sit for two days this week

THE SUPREME Court on Sunday further restricted its work and decided to sit for only two days in the coming week given the situation emerging from COVID-19 spread. THE SUPREME Court on Sunday further restricted its work and decided to sit for only two days in the coming week given the situation emerging from COVID-19 spread.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Sunday held consultations with other judges and directed that the court would sit only on Monday and Wednesday. Though it was notified earlier that four courts would function on Monday, a subsequent notification clarified that only court number 1 where the CJI sits will hold hearing on Monday.

It added that the cause list, which mentions the cases that will be be taken up, will be notified a day earlier.

In a related development, the apex court in a first will start hearing cases via video conferencing from Monday. A bench of CJI Bobde and Justice D Y Chandrachud will hear three cases using video conferencing after another bench comprising the CJI and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Surya Kant finishes regular hearing in the other matters already listed before it.

