Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Supreme Court to Rajasthan: Report on Alwar lynching probe

Rajasthan Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma told the bench that “some action was taken”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 21, 2018 2:10:03 am
The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from Rajasthan government on the lynching of a man in Alwar, allegedly on suspicion of cattle theft.

A bench of CJI Dipak Misra asked Rajasthan’s Principal Secretary (Home) to file an affidavit in two weeks with details of action taken and status of inquiry into Rakbar Khan’s death on July 20. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Tushar Gandhi and Congress activist Tehseen Poonawala demanding action against the state for failing to curb such incidents.

Rajasthan Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma told the bench that “some action was taken”. However, he did not have the exact details and said it would be included in the affidavit which the state would file.

