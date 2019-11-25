Supreme Court order on Maharashtra floor test tomorrow

The Supreme Court Monday reserved its order till 10.30 am tomorrow on the Sena-NCP-Congress combine’s plea challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis to form government.

Advertising

With the combine pressing for a floor test, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari invited Fadnavis based on letters of support received from 170 MLAs — 105 from the BJP, 54 NCP, and 11 independents.

“Governor had no reason to disbelieve this. He does not have to conduct a roving and fishing enquiry,” he said after submitting the letter given by Fadnavis to the Governor.

The question is, he said, can a party come and seek the court’s intervention to hold a floor test within 24 hours.

Advertising

Mehta said the governor was cognizant of the facts and the situation after poll results that had led to President’s rule being invoked in the state.

Maintaining that the BJP had the support of all 54 NCP MLAs to form a government in Maharashtra, Mehta requested the bench bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna for two to three days to file a reply on the plea.

Appearing for the Shiv Sena, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the combine has affidavits from 154 Maharashtra MLAs and the BJP should be asked to prove its majority within 24 hours if it has the numbers.

“(Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) Combine has affidavits of 154 Maharashtra MLAs supporting it. If the BJP has numbers, then they should be asked to prove majority within 24 hours,” Sibal said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the NCP and the Congress, termed it a “fraud of the worst kind” and asked whether a single NCP MLA told Ajit Pawar that he supported him to go with the BJP.

with PTI inputs