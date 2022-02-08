Supreme Court to partly resume physical hearings

WITH THE Omicron scare on the wane, Supreme Court has decided to resume physical hearings partly.

A circular issued by the Secretary General on Monday said Chief Justice of India N V Ramana in consultation with Committee of Judges has decided to revive the Modified SOP notified on October 7, 2021.

According to this SOP, all matters listed on Thursdays and Fridays will be heard only via physical mode. On Tuesdays, there will be the option to request for physical or virtual hearing. There will be restrictions on the number of counsel allowed into the courtrooms.

All hearings before the top court from February 14 will follow the Modified SOP.

The third wave had badly affected the working of the court with more than a dozen judges and a large number of registry employees testing positive. This forced the court to suspend the two-day per week physical hearing it had started after a long gap. The court had been hearing cases only via the virtual mode for long after the Covid-19 induced national lockdown in 2020.