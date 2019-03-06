Supreme Court to lawyer: Don’t name people with no link to case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned a lawyer for invoking the name of jurist Fali S Nariman while arguing his case challenging the existing practice of designating advocates as senior advocates. The bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran warned advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, who made the reference of contempt action.

Advertising

“What has Mr Fali Nariman got to do with this case? You be very careful with what you say,” Justice Nariman said. Justice Saran also warned the counsel not to take names.

As Nedumpara fumbled for words, Justice Nariman said, “You think you can get away by saying whatever you want, to whomsoever you choose, and no one of us will take action against you?”

The counsel who appeared on behalf of the ‘National Lawyers’ Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms’, a lawyers’ association, attempted to cool things down, saying he had not taken any names. But the bench countered: “The whole courtroom heard you take his name.”

Justice Nariman is son of Fali S Nariman.

The lawyers’ association had moved the court contending that the practice of designating senior advocates was discriminatory, as those who had kith and kin in the Bar and Bench were getting preferential treatment. The petition challenged the validity of Section 16 of Advocates Act, 1961, which says there will be two classes of advocates: senior advocates and other advocates.

Advertising

Seeking an end to the current practice, Nedumpara argued that the designation “senior advocate” should be given to lawyers with 30 or 35 years of standing in the Bar, and who are past 60 years. “So you think it should be given as bounty,” asked the bench, which subsequently reserved its order on the petition.