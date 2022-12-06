scorecardresearch
Supreme Court to hold hackathon, identify ideas to refine case filing, listing

An official communication said Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has directed organising the event in the apex court. It will be held under the supervision and guidance of Justice S K Kaul.

The first rank-holder and the runner-up of the hackathon will be felicitated.

The Supreme Court will hold a hackathon, a first in its history, to identify innovative ideas and explore practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency in existing processes from filing till listing of cases in its Registry.

The event will see duty-holders, stakeholders and beneficiaries engaging in collaborative brainstorming, with a goal to bring in evolution by inclusion of new methodology for upgrading the ecosystem by generating innovative ideas, the note said.

Members of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association will also be invited to participate in the event and “provide insights by way of their suggestions for improvement of the system. In addition, suggestions will also be sought from duty-holders, viz., the officers and officials of the Registry as well as law clerks deputed in the residential offices of…Chief Justice of India and…Judges of Supreme Court…”, it said.

The note said the “best eighteen suggestions / innovative ideas will be identified and would be accorded with the opportunity to deliver a presentation for demonstrating their vision on the idea/suggestion”.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 03:05:15 am
